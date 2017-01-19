Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
One dead in Jasper Avenue apartment fire
Julia Parrish and Erin Bezovie, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 7:53PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:35PM MST
One person has died and another is injured after fire tore through a Jasper Avenue apartment building.
Just before 7 p.m. Thursday evening, firefighters were called to a highrise apartment building on Jasper Avenue at 118 Street.
A short time later, several fire crews were at the scene – and officials had shut down roads in the immediate area.
Witnesses say they came out of the building and saw someone standing on a balcony screaming for help.
Edmonton fire is not confirming the age or gender of the deceased at this time.
Officials say 5 suites were damaged in the blaze, and hundreds of people were forced to evacuate the building. It has not yet been determined when residents will be able to return to their homes.
A reception centre has been set up at Victoria School for residents without accommodations for the night.
Jasper Avenue reopened at around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Photos
Firefighters on the scene of an apartment fire on Jasper Ave. and 118 St. on Thursday, January 19, 2017.
