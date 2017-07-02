A man is dead and two people are in the hospital after being shot in downtown Edmonton early Sunday.

Edmonton police said a man and a woman were shot in the area of 116 Street and Jasper Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.

The victims left the area in a black SUV, police said. The man was found dead in the area of 109 Street and 104 Avenue after "was ejected from the vehicle due to it travelling at a high rate of speed," police said in a press release.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries. Another who was also shot in the incident is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.