Edmonton Police said one man was facing charges after a front-end loader was used to break into a north side business Friday morning.

Police were called to the Cashco Financial location, on 55 Street and 137 Avenue, at about 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Officers rushed to the scene, and spotted the suspect trying to flee.

“A member responding to the scene saw this backhoe here taking off from the scene and we had about a ten block low-speed pursuit, before the driver finally gave up,” Staff Sgt. James Vanderland said Friday.

Police said officers followed the piece of heavy machinery for about five minutes at a speed less than 20 kilometres per hour – the front-end loader finally stopped and the suspect surrendered.

Police said Christopher Hoffele, 29, is facing charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break in instruments.

Throughout the pursuit, the ATM remained in the bucket of the vehicle, and the frame of the front door was stuck to the back of the equipment. Staff at the store told CTV News about $5,000 was still inside the ATM.

This isn’t the first time staff have encountered such a situation, officials told CTV News Friday’s robbery was the third time the ATM had been stolen from that location. In the most recent case, a pickup truck was used.

“It’s not just a day job putting a wall up, it’s got to be new, it’s got to be done,” Manuel Caetano said. “There’s a lot of damage, lots of damage.”

CTV News has learned another Cashco location was broken into Thursday morning.

On Thursday, at about 8:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of 133 Street and 114 Avenue after property damage was reported. It was reported an ATM had been stolen and a wall of the business had been severely damaged – it’s believed heavy machinery was used in that crime as well.

Investigators said it’s believed both incidents could be connected.

With files from Breanna Karstens-Smith