Investigators with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) are investigating, after RCMP officers discharged their firearms in a confrontation with a suspect Thursday morning.

RCMP said the incident took place on Range Road 234, near Highway 11 east of Haynes, Alberta. At about 9:15 a.m. Thursday, officers found a stolen vehicle in a rural area.

Officers approached the lone male occupant of the vehicle to investigate, and RCMP said a confrontation occurred that led police to discharge their firearms.

The man involved was airlifted to hospital in critical condition, he was later pronounced dead. The officers were not injured.

ASIRT is investigating the actions of police, while RCMP are investigating events leading up to the incident.