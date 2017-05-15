

Victoria Formanski, CTV Edmonton





Police in northern Alberta are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead.

High Level RCMP was called at 10:30 p.m. Sunday following reported gunfire in the municipal district of McKenzie. One man was seriously injured, and later died in the High Level hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a pickup truck leaving the location where the injured man was located shortly after hearing gunfire.

Fort Vermillion RCMP are investigating a vehicle fire in a remote location within their detachment area. Police are unsure whether the two events are related.

The RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit and the Forensic Identification Section have taken over the investigation of the death.

High Level RCMP detachment asks anyone with information to contact them at 780-929-2226. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).