One person charged after drugs and cash seized by RCMP in Athabasca
Steve Sobchyshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:06PM MST
One person has been charged in connection to a traffic stop, that ended with the seizure of a variety of drugs and paraphernalia.
Late at night on Sunday, February 18, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. Officers seized what is believed to be crystal meth, cocaine, prescription drugs $180 cash and a digital scale.
The three occupants were placed under arrest.
The driver, Tina Popowich, 40, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The two male passengers are still being investigated.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online.
