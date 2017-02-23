

Steve Sobchyshyn, CTV Edmonton





One person has been charged in connection to a traffic stop, that ended with the seizure of a variety of drugs and paraphernalia.

Late at night on Sunday, February 18, RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle. Officers seized what is believed to be crystal meth, cocaine, prescription drugs $180 cash and a digital scale.

The three occupants were placed under arrest.

The driver, Tina Popowich, 40, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. The two male passengers are still being investigated.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online.