One person killed in multi-vehicle collision in Fort McMurray
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 2:36PM MST
One person is dead after a six-vehicle collision in Fort McMurray Saturday afternoon, Wood Buffalo RCMP said.
Police and emergency services responded to a collision involving five vehicles and semi-truck at MacKenzie Boulevard and Highway 63 at approximately 12:30 p.m.
An RCMP spokesperson said another person involved in the condition is in the hospital, but their condition is not known.
Highway 63 northbound could be closed for several hours, RCMP said, and traffic is being re-routed through Gregoire.
Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4000.
