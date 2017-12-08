Before a report surrounding the events that led to the death of an Edmonton-area boxer is released, Edmonton’s City Council voted to place a one year moratorium on any new combative sports events in the city.

On Friday, councillors voted to amend the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission bylaw to not allow any new licences or event permits to be issued.

Council also passed a motion to make sure the final report on the boxing match be released to the family of Tim Hague and City Council – and released to the public no later than December 14. The City will also review the report under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

The city said the bylaw was added to Council’s agenda after a verbal, in camera update to councillors on the status of an independent review on Hague’s death.

Hague was seriously injured in a boxing match against former Edmonton Eskimo Adam Braidwood in Edmonton on June 16, 2017. He suffered a knockout blow after two rounds, and managed to leave the ring under his own power.

However, he was taken to hospital a short time later. He succumbed to his injuries the following afternoon.

A day after his death, the city announced a review would be carried out.

The Edmonton Combative Sports Commission released a statement on the moratorium shortly after the news broke:

“We respect the prerogative of Edmonton City Council. We will continue our work as a commission, using this time to move forward with the comprehensive policy review that had already been underway.”

The bylaw will go into effect Saturday, December 9, with an end date of December 31, 2018.