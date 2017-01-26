Officials with Edmonton Public Schools announced Thursday that two new schools would not be opening in time for the 2017-2018 school year, as scheduled.

Edmonton Public officials said both Kim Hung School and Shauna May Seneca School would open to students in January, 2018, not on September 5, 2017, as previously scheduled.

Opening for both schools has been pushed back, officials said, due to construction delays on both sites.

As a result, students slated to start at both schools would attend class at ‘host schools’ until the winter break. Students set to go to Kim Hung School will be hosted at Michael Phair School, and students slated to attend Shauna May Seneca School will be hosted at Jan Reimer School.

Students and staff are expected to move to their permanent locations on January 8, 2018.

Both schools will offer Kindergarten to Grade 7 in the new school year, with Grade 8 added in 2018-2019, and Grade 9 added the following school year.