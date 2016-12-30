What could have been a Christmas Day tragedy for an Alberta family turned into what they are calling a miracle, after a man driving to visit his family went off the highway, and spent several hours trapped in his overturned vehicle.

Michael Walker was driving from his home in Eureka River to visit family in Debolt, Alberta, when his car went off the highway.

“I took the first turn and somehow or other I missed the second one and ended up jumping an approach,” Walker said Friday.

Walker, 26, told CTV News he didn’t remember the crash – he’d made it about halfway to Debolt at the time.

The vehicle ended up on its side, with Walker trapped inside, with his seatbelt on.

“I’m upside down, wearing my seatbelt, I couldn’t really move or anything,” Walker said.

He managed to wiggle partially free, but his leg was broken, and he felt intense pressure in his back – he had a cell phone with him, but he said he couldn’t find it.

Meanwhile, in Debolt, his mother wondered why he hadn’t arrived after what should have been a two hour drive.

“I knew right away, because he always texts me or phones me, when he gets there,” Berneice Walker, Michael’s mother, said. “He never [did], so I started looking for him.”

Michael’s sister Delainah Velichka posted on Facebook, alerting her friends to keep an eye out for her brother.

Meanwhile, the family hit the road in an effort to track Walker down.

“We drove the highway that he would’ve [taken],” Berneice said.

The family didn’t find anything, so they contacted RCMP, who also started looking.

“[Michael’s sister Dawn Cox] was at home with Dad just trying to keep calm,” Velichka said.

That effort got more difficult as time passed.

“He just looked out the window and he was sobbing and sobbing, and I could hear him saying: ‘My son, where’s my son?’,” Cox said.

Finally, 14 hours after Walker’s vehicle crashed, friends who learned he was missing went looking, and noticed something out of place on the highway: a broken marker and tire tracks.

In the ditch nearby, surrounded by willows, Walker’s car was found.

“It was great, I’ve never felt happier than that,” Walker said.

It took rescue crews two hours to pull Walker from the car; he was airlifted to hospital in Grande Prairie by STARS Air Ambulance, and then transferred to the University of Alberta hospital in Edmonton. He’s being treated at the U of A for a broken vertebra, and a broken ankle.

“That’s our Christmas miracle, to have him back,” Berneice said.

The ordeal has taught the family a valuable lesson, one they have already put into practice in the hospital.

“Now, every time my parents or sisters leave the room, make sure you say ‘Bye, I love you’,” Walker said. “That kind of thing.”

With files from Susan Amerongen