Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin gave a generous assist off the ice in downtown Edmonton Friday night.

Sequel Cafe staff witnessed the NHL star hand winter clothes to a homeless man as he passed the restaurant on 100 Street and 102 Avenue.

We saw The Alex Ovechkin take off his winter jacket and hat and give it to a homeless man he passed on the street. Wow! #gooddeeds — The Sequel Cafe (@TheSequelCafe) October 27, 2017

Ovechkin explained he saw the shirtless man, so he went into a store and bought him a coat, sweater and hat.

The man, who Ovechkin said did not recognize him, was surprised at the kind gesture.

“It’s something I think if you see a guy almost naked out there in that cold temperature; I think every human can do something – a coat, a shirt or whatever,” Ovechkin said ahead of Saturday night’s game at Rogers Place.