The new owner of a house in the Boyle Street neighbourhood has applied to get the building designated as a municipal historic resource.

The house-turned-apartment is located on 95 Street and 103 Avenue – it once belonged to Lewis Goldsmith, who was part of Edmonton’s growing Jewish community in the early 20th century.

If it received historic designation, it would be protected from demolition and would be eligible to receive grants – like a $400,000 restoration, half of which would come from the city.

“I think the owner is looking into reintroducing life to the building, it is going to help the street,” David Johnston, Edmonton’s principal heritage planner said. “It is going to help bring life to the area and reinvestment to the building will show form both the owner and city that we want to see this area revitalized.”

The Jewish Federation of Edmonton said it wasn’t aware of the home’s historic significance, but is excited the building could be designated.

The CEO told CTV News the building would be the first site with Jewish ties to be preserved in such a way.

“We’ve lost so many historical buildings in this, new buildings are very nice and new development is good for the economy but you can’t forget your history, you can’t forget where you came from,” Debbie Shocter said.

A committee will discuss whether the building will receive the designation on Wednesday, February 15.

