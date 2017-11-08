The owner of a north Edmonton daycare has been given a fine and probation time after pleading guilty to common assault against two children under the age of five.

Edmonton police’s Child at Risk Response Team (CARRT) launched an investigation in July after two young children were assaulted at the Urban Kidz Child Care in Beverly Heights.

Police said the children were not physically injured, and it was believed this was an isolated incident.

The owner of the daycare, Uzma Nasim, 34, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

At his October 26 court date, the aggravated assault charge was withdrawn, and Nasim pleaded guilty to common assault and paid a $100 fine.

Court documents also show Nasim will be on probation for 18 months.