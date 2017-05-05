

Stewart Shaw, CTV Edmonton





The parents of two children in St. Albert have been charged after alleged instances of sexual abuse were discovered.



ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit charged the parents on May 2, 2017, alleging that the farther had committed sexual offences against his two school-age children. ICE also alleges that the mother was aware of the abuse and failed to contact authorities.



The investigation began in March after a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The referral concerned a social media user uploading child pornography. That referral led ICE to identify the suspect. A search warrant was conducted at a home in St. Albert where a number of computers and electronic devices were seized.



It's believed the father committed sexual abuse over a period of at least three years.



The 35-year-old father is charged with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching. He's also charged with making child pornography available and possession of child pornography.



The 32-year-old mother is charged with causing a youth to need intervention under Alberta's Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.

Support for the two children will be provided by the Zebra Child Protection Centre and Alberta's Child and Family Services.



The parent's names are not being released to protect the identity of the children.