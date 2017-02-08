Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Parents concerned about a possible closure of a school southeast of Sherwood Park
Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 8, 2017 11:30AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 8, 2017 12:31PM MST
The Elk Island Public School Division held a public meeting Tuesday night for feedback on the possibility of closing Ministik School.
There was a large turnout at the first of two public meetings was held to get feedback from parents and allow them to ask questions on the possible closing of the Kindergarten to Grade 6 school.
“What we’ve found year after year, we’re expending far greater dollars than we’re bringing in through revenue from the province and the time has come that the division can no longer spend its surplus dollars to support day-to-day operations,” Superintendent Mark Liguor said.
Parents are upset over the possible closure.
“The reason they were looking to close this school was health and safety,” parent Chuck Clubine said Tuesday. “I would argue that we’ve mitigated all the health and safety and now if it’s a budget item, why our school?”
The century old school is in in need of repairs and replacement could cost about $3.5 million.
The school board will vote on whether to close the school before the end of the school year.
The next public meeting will be held on February 15.
Parents gather in the gym at Ministik School in Strathcona County on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at a meeting over the potential closure of the school.
