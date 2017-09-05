On Tuesday, tens of thousands of Edmonton students were back in class, thousands in one of fourteen brand new schools – but crews are still at work at some new facilities, and that has a few parents concerned.

Shelley, a mother of two kids who started at Hilwe Hamdon School Tuesday, said she considers the school a construction zone still.

“They’ve put up fencing to keep kids away from this area, but along the other side of this school, it’s the same thing,” she said.

“To me it’s not safe.”

Shelley told CTV News she and her husband took a walk around the new Kindergarten to Grade 9 school over the long weekend, and they took pictures of areas they believe are cause for concern – she said her husband found pieces of X-Acto knife blades on the site.

Due to ongoing construction, the school’s gym, library and portable classrooms have not yet opened – but staff and students were inside the rest of the school Tuesday.

“The key is the classrooms look ready and the teachers look organized,” Ravind Prasad, whose son is in Grade 6, said.

At David Thomas King School, work is also not quite finished.

Premier Rachel Notley offered assurances to parents Tuesday, and said the schools where workers are still onsite, are safe.

“I have a great deal of confidence that either where we’re building them directly or whether the school board is leading the construction that in both cases they will be ensuring everything is done safely,” Notley said.

With files from Nicole Weisberg