Residents in Parkland County are once again voicing their concerns against the Edmonton Flying Club.

Protesters chose the club’s 90th anniversary to complain about the noise low-flying planes have been making since the airport moved to the area in 2013.

“We just kinda want to bring attention to the fact that there is another side to the story,” said Steven Kenworthy, the spokesperson for residents surrounding the airport. “The Edmonton Flying Club operates out of the parkland airport, but the Parkland airport is a very unwelcomed entity in this neighbourhood.”

An airport flying instructor said they have changed some routes to avoid houses as much as possible, but admitted that pleasing their neighbours is not the most important issue.

“We have modified circuit patterns so we try avoiding people’s houses and such to the best, but we also have to teach safe flying, and so that’s our number one priority,” Sophia Wells said. “You can’t please everybody. It’s aviation, so you’re never going to.”

After four years, residents say the noise has gotten worse. A woman who lives across the street said she has been stressed out since the airport moved in.

“You expect peace and quiet, and not anymore,” June O’Donell said. “The helicopters that they were using actually do shake the homes around here.”

At an open house today, airport staff said they want to be a part of the community and hope their relationship with residents will improve, but the people who live in the area have had enough.

“We’re not seeing any progress,” Kenworthy said.

