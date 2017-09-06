Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Part of roof collapses as crews battle morning fire in shop on Yellowhead Tr.
Firefighters on the scene of a blaze inside a shop on Yellowhead Tr. and 77 St. early Wednesday, September 6, 2017.
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 11:14AM MDT
Firefighters were called early Wednesday morning to a fire in a shop along Yellowhead Trail, a fire that left the building with extensive damages.
Crews were called to the shop, located at 77 Street and Yellowhead Trail at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters managed to gain the upper hand quickly, but part of the building’s roof collapsed.
No one was hurt in the fire.
A cause had not been confirmed later Wednesday morning.
It’s believed the shop is home to a trucking business.
