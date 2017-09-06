Firefighters were called early Wednesday morning to a fire in a shop along Yellowhead Trail, a fire that left the building with extensive damages.

Crews were called to the shop, located at 77 Street and Yellowhead Trail at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters managed to gain the upper hand quickly, but part of the building’s roof collapsed.

No one was hurt in the fire.

A cause had not been confirmed later Wednesday morning.

It’s believed the shop is home to a trucking business.