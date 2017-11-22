Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pedestrian in hospital after collision north of downtown, EPS investigating
A concrete mixing truck and a scooter could be seen after a serious collision, in the area of 97 St. and 114 Ave. on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 2:11PM MST
Police were on the scene of a serious collision north of the downtown core that left a pedestrian in hospital early Wednesday afternoon.
EPS said the collision happened in the area of 97 Street and 114 Avenue just before 1 p.m.
The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Motorists were advised to avoid the area as police investigate.
More to come…
