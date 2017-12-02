Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pedestrian killed by train in Wetaskiwin
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 1:44PM MST
A 19-year-old male is dead after being hit by a train in Wetaskiwin Saturday morning.
Police, emergency and fire crews responded to the collision near 40 Avenue and 49 Street at approximately 4:46 a.m.
The male was found face down on the east side of the train tracks with severe injuries, RCMP said.
EMS attempted CPR, but the 19-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.
RCMP said the train was headed northbound.
Police is investigating the fatal collision.