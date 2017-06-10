Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pickup truck rear ends motorcycle, sends two to hospital
Two people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a pickup truck rear-ended a motorcycle in west Edmonton on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 3:07PM MDT
Two people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a pickup truck rear-ended a motorcycle in west Edmonton Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton police said the two vehicles were travelling south on 156 Street when the truck allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind around 93 Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle and a pedestrian walking down the sidewalk who was struck with debris were taken to the hospital.
The road where the collision occurred is closed while police investigate.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Father facing dozens of charges in ‘disturbing’ case of sex abuse 2
- Investigation into fatal St. Albert collision continues, teen identified 2
- Police find ‘unresponsive male’ with head injuries in west Edmonton residence
- Statement from relative of man seen in video sheds light on events leading up to confrontation 2
- Man seriously injured in single-vehicle Anthony Henday crash
- Pickup truck rear ends motorcycle, sends two to hospital
- Rainfall warning in effect for Jasper, surrounding western Alberta areas
- Four charged in Lac La Biche drive-by shooting
- Town of Blackfalds is getting its first Free Little Library 1
- Preliminary design for new Leduc interchange on QE2 released 1