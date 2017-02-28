

Rianne McDonald-Zwicker, CTV Edmonton





The provincial government is working with an Alberta organization to help young people secure jobs through the GenA program.

The partnership between the Government of Alberta and Prospect Human Services launched the program in Calgary and Edmonton last June. The GenA program is expected to help 350 Albertans aged 18-30 enter the job market. So far, the program has helped 94 Albertans find jobs.

The two-year pilot program aims to help more than 1,200 youth, employing 350 and connecting 200 employers with prospective employees.

“Our government is working hard to make life better for Alberta’s youth by helping them find good jobs in a diversified economy.” Christina Gray the Minister of Laboursaid in a statement. “Young people make important contributions to our economy but are often an untapped talent pool. This project is preparing youth for success in the job market while also helping employers tap into the next generation of hardworking Albertans.”

Gen A is part of The Alberta Job Plans and received $1.7 million in grant funding from the provincial government.

The Alberta Job Plans supports young Albertans through working to creating jobs and diversifying the economy. Young Albertans receive training and resources they need to secure and maintain employment in economic downturn.