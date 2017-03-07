Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Pink water coming out of taps in Onoway, town says it is safe
Onoway resident Vicki Van Zanten Heale shared photos of the pink water coming out of her tap - the water appeared to turn pink late Monday, March 6, 2017. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 12:10PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 12:27PM MST
Residents in a town northwest of Edmonton were shocked to find bright pink water coming out of their taps, the discovery has residents puzzled – but the town says the water is safe, and is being dealt with.
Starting on Monday afternoon, Onoway residents discovered bright pink water coming out of their taps.
On Tuesday morning, a statement on the situation was released by a Facebook page attributed to town officials.
The statement said on Monday, crews were carrying out normal line flushing and filter backwashing, but a valve became stuck open, and allowed potassium permanganate to get into the sump reservoir.
Officials said Alberta Environment had been made aware, and the system was being flushed – it was hoped work would be finished by the end of the work day Tuesday.
The mayor issued a similar statement Tuesday.
Here's part of the statement from Onoway's mayor. @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/59Rx11J9Wc— Susan Amerongen (@SusanCTV) March 7, 2017
More to come…
