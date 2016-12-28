RCMP said officers were called Tuesday evening to a plane crash near the Fort McMurray airport.

It’s believed the small plane, with four people on board, was approaching the airport – their destination – when the pilot was forced to attempt an emergency landing before reaching the landing strip.

There were no fatalities in relation to the crash.

Police said the Transportation Safety Board was engaged.

There are no charges pending.