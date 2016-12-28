Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Plane crash near Fort McMurray airport
A small plane crashed near the Fort McMurray airport on Tuesday, December 27 - the aircraft is seen here on Wednesday, December 28. (Courtesy: Mike Clark/Reliable Fleet & Auto)
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 2:50PM MST
On Tuesday, at about 6 p.m., Wood Buffalo RCMP were called to a plane crash just outside of the Fort McMurray airport.
It’s believed the small plane, with four people on board, was approaching the airport – their destination – when the pilot was forced to attempt an emergency landing before reaching the landing strip.
There were no fatalities in relation to the crash.
Police said the Transportation Safety Board was engaged.
There are no charges pending.