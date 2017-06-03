Police is asking the public to help them find a man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in south Edmonton.

Daniel Arthur Napper, 66, was reported missing Friday, after leaving his home in the area of 11 Avenue and 118A Street Wednesday.

Police said his disappearance is out of character.

Napper is described as 5-foot-2 and 230 pounds with shaggy grey hair, a beard and blue eyes.

The missing senior typically wears black sweat pants with a grey t-shirt and shoes with green fluorescent shoelaces, EPS said.

Police also said he may be travelling on his mountain bike – which is similar to the one pictured above.

Anyone with information about Napper is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.