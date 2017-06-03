Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police ask public for assistance to find missing man
Edmonton police said 66-year-old Daniel Arthur Napper was last seen leaving his south Edmonton home Wednesday. Supplied.
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 6:00PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 3, 2017 6:01PM MDT
Police is asking the public to help them find a man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon in south Edmonton.
Daniel Arthur Napper, 66, was reported missing Friday, after leaving his home in the area of 11 Avenue and 118A Street Wednesday.
Police said his disappearance is out of character.
Napper is described as 5-foot-2 and 230 pounds with shaggy grey hair, a beard and blue eyes.
The missing senior typically wears black sweat pants with a grey t-shirt and shoes with green fluorescent shoelaces, EPS said.
Police also said he may be travelling on his mountain bike – which is similar to the one pictured above.
Anyone with information about Napper is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.
Photos
Police said Napper may be travelling with a mountain bike similar to this one. Supplied.
