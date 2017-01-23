Edmonton police said Monday that an autopsy had determined a man who died over the weekend was the victim of the city’s most recent homicide.

Police said the autopsy was conducted Monday by the Edmonton Medical Examiner, and it determined Ian Janvier, 28, had died as a result of gunshot wounds.

Janvier’s death is the fifth homicide of 2017.

On Saturday, January 21, at about 6:45 a.m. police were called to the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street due to a weapons complaint – a number of residents had reported hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived to find an injured man. Paramedics treated the man on the scene and transported him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made, and investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward and contact police by calling the Edmonton Police service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).