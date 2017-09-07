Investigators in Calgary and Edmonton are asking for the public’s help as they investigate three shootings, two in Calgary and one in Edmonton, in late 2016.

CPS and EPS are looking for details on the September, 2016 shooting deaths of Cuc Lung and Quang Tran in Calgary, and the death of Phu Phan in Edmonton weeks later.

Lung and Tran were shot as they sat in a car in the driveway of a home in northeast Calgary on September 20, 2016. Lung’s 5-year-old son was in the back seat of that vehicle when the shooting happened, but he was not injured.

Tran was pronounced dead at the scene, while Lung was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

Weeks later, on October 7, Phan was shot and killed in the area of 171 Avenue and 126 Street. Authorities found him dead in the driveway of his home.

On Thursday, police in both cities are asking for the public’s help to identify three individuals they believe have details on the three deaths.

Anyone in Edmonton with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).