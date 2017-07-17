Police in central Alberta were searching for a suspect Monday, after a police cruiser was rammed by an individual driving a stolen truck, leaving an officer with minor injuries.

Officials said RCMP were in an alley in the Highland Green area of Red Deer at about 1 a.m. Monday, when they intercepted a suspect stealing a white 2006 Ford F350.

The suspect fled in the truck, driving on a walking path along 59 Avenue, into the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood – officers managed to track the vehicle down on Kerrywood Drive near the Taylor Drive intersection, where the truck appeared to get stuck on a median.

An officer approached in a marked police cruiser, but the driver reversed the truck at high speed toward the police car, hit it, and then fled northbound on Taylor Drive.

The cruiser sustained serious damage, but the driver sustained minor injuries, he was treated in hospital.

The stolen truck was later found abandoned in a parking lot in north Red Deer, just before 8:30 a.m. Monday – but RCMP are searching for the driver. He has been described as:

Caucasian male

Early to mid-30s

Skinny

Some facial hair

He was last seen wearing a black hat and a black hoodie.

RCMP said this is the second time a Red Deer police car has been damaged by a suspect in a stolen vehicle trying to evade arrest, in four days.

Back on July 13, a woman driving a stolen silver 2004 Ford Freestar van hit the side of a police car while trying to flee.

In that case, the police vehicle sustained minor damage and the officer inside was not hurt.

RCMP said that stolen vehicle had an Alberta licence plate BWW3351 when it was stolen, and the vehicle hasn’t been recovered.

Anyone with details on either case is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).