Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police in St. Albert on scene of ‘unfolding incident’
RCMP on Waverly Dr. on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 12:30PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, April 7, 2017 12:55PM MDT
Few specific details were released, but St. Albert RCMP said officers were on the scene, and a number of homes had to be evacuated in what police described as an ‘unfolding incident’.
RCMP said officers were on the scene of an incident on Waverly Drive in St. Albert early Friday afternoon – and a HAZMAT team from Edmonton Fire Rescue, along with members from the RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team were deployed, and the home in question had been cleared.
Some neighbouring houses had to be evacuated as a precaution as well.
Police said the situation was contained, and posed no risk to the public – but residents in the area were asked to avoid the affected section of Waverly Drive where crews were on the scene.
More to come…
