Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 12:46PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a drive-by shooting at what they believe was a wrongly targeted house in west Edmonton Sunday morning.
EPS were called to a residence in the area of 159 Street and 107A Avenue at 8:46 a.m. after the house was sprayed with bullets from the back.
People were inside the house at the time, but police said no one was injured.
Investigators believe the suspect got the address wrong. A west division officer told CTV News the family has no criminal history.
No suspects are currently in custody.
EPS said they are looking for a newer white SUV.
