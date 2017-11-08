Edmonton police are investigating a suspicious death in west Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a call for assistance at a residence in the area of 87 Avenue and 178 Street just before 9:30 p.m.

Police found an injured man in his 50s upon arrival. EMS treated him and transported him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A woman was arrested and is currently in custody, EPS said.

The man and woman are known to each other, police said.

Next of kin have not been notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.