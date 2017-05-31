Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating after woman stabbed on the north side
EPS on scene of a stabbing at 118 Ave. and 90 St. late Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 11:55AM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating, after a woman was stabbed on the north side late Tuesday night.
Police said officers were called to a suite in the area of 118 Avenue and 90 Street at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old female with stab wounds. She was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics; EPS said she was being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators are speaking with witnesses to determine events leading up to the stabbing, but no suspects are in custody.
