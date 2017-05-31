Edmonton police are investigating, after a woman was stabbed on the north side late Tuesday night.

Police said officers were called to a suite in the area of 118 Avenue and 90 Street at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old female with stab wounds. She was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics; EPS said she was being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses to determine events leading up to the stabbing, but no suspects are in custody.