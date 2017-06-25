Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating collision involving car and cyclist on Gateway Blvd.
EPS on the scene of a collision involving a car and a bicycle towing a cart on Gateway Boulevard on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Published Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:37AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 25, 2017 3:05PM MDT
Edmonton police said a cyclist was taken to hospital Saturday evening, after he was struck by a car on Gateway Boulevard.
Police said the collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the cyclist, who was towing a cart attached to the bicycle, was hit by a northbound vehicle as he attempted to cross south of G.A. MacDonald Drive.
The cyclist was taken to hospital, his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
A nearby driver called 911, and told CTV News what she saw.
“His tire got stuck on the curb, because the load of his bike seemed heavy, and he was standing up pedaling because he was struggling, and that’s when he started crossing, thinking he could beat the car,” Sonya Lambert said.
“Bottles were flying, the car, I saw brake lights – the gentleman lying on the road, bleeding from the back of his head.”
EPS told CTV News the Major Collision Unit was notified, but the EPS Southwest Division is still investigating this case.
It wasn’t clear if charges would be laid.
