A man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in northeast Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the collision just around 3:10 p.m. in the area of 144 Avenue and Ebbers Boulevard.

Police said that a Ford F150 headed westbound on 144 Avenue struck a Toyota Corolla headed southbound on Ebbers Boulevard as the Corolla attempted to turn eastbound onto 144 Avenue at a stop sign.

EMS treated and transported the 43-year-old driver of the Corolla to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The 47-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol, drugs or speed are not believed to have caused the collision, police said.

Police continues to investigate.

This was the first traffic fatality of 2017.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.