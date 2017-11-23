Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating fatal collision involving concrete mixer
A concrete mixing truck and a scooter could be seen after a serious collision, in the area of 97 St. and 114 Ave. on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 12:59PM MST
Edmonton police said an investigation was underway, after a pedestrian on a mobility scooter was struck by a concrete mixer and succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
EPS said officers were called to the collision in the area of 97 Street and 114 Avenue at about 1 p.m. Wednesday.
An 82-year-old man, who was riding his mobility scooter, was crossing the road southbound, when he was hit by a concrete mixer truck.
He was treated on the scene and taken to hospital by paramedics, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Charges are pending against the driver of the truck.
