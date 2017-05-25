Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating fatal collision north of Elk Point
RCMP on the scene of a fatal collision between two pickup trucks that left four dead, and one injured late Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 10:56AM MDT
RCMP in northern Alberta are investigating a head-on highway collision that left four people dead Wednesday evening.
Elk Point RCMP said officers from that detachment and the St. Paul detachment were called to the collision on Highway 29, between Range Road 72 and Range Road 73, north of Elk Point.
Investigators found a westbound Ford truck had pulled out to pass another vehicle, when it collided head-on with a truck headed eastbound.
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage to the front ends.
The driver of the eastbound truck, and only occupant, was pronounced dead on the scene. RCMP identified the driver as a 64-year-old man from St. Paul.
The driver of the westbound truck, a 42-year-old Cold Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. That truck had two passengers, a 46-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Elk Point, succumbed to their injuries on the scene.
That truck’s third passenger, a 39-year-old male, was taken to hospital in Edmonton to be treated for unknown injuries, RCMP said.
RCMP said traffic on that roadway was diverted for several hours as crews dealt with the crash, and as police investigated.
Police said weather is not a factor in the collision – RCMP are still investigating.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
