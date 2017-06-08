Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating homicide, 18-year-old died from gunshot wound
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 11:35AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 5:47PM MDT
Edmonton police said the death of a young male late Wednesday night at the Royal Alexandra Hospital was homicide, and the deceased has been identified.
The 18-year-old male was taken to hospital Wednesday just before 11 p.m., he later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday, and the Medical Examiner confirmed he died due to a gunshot wound, and his death was homicide.
The deceased was identified as Tomas Echeverria-Quintana.
The EPS Homicide Section is investigation, and ask anyone with details on the events leading up to Echeverria-Quintana’s death, or the incident, to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
EPS investigate after an 18-year-old was dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital late Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
