Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating stabbing on the north side
Police investigate a stabbing in the area of 60 St. and 118 Ave. early Tuesday, January 31, 2017.
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 12:16PM MST
Edmonton police said charges are pending, and two men were sent to hospital early Tuesday morning, after a stabbing in the city’s northeast.
Early Tuesday morning, police were called to an apartment building on 118 Avenue and 60 Street.
Two men were sent to hospital, one in critical condition – his condition was later upgraded to stable. The other suffered a minor injury.
Later Tuesday, police said aggravated assault charges were pending.
More to come...
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- RCMP investigating fatal highway collision north of Bowden
- RCMP investigating suspicious death in Warburg 1
- RCMP trying to identify suspect in indecent act at Sherwood Park store
- Expired transfer reportedly prompted attack on ETS bus 1
- Police investigating stabbing on the north side
- Death of taxidermist leaves a big mess for family 1