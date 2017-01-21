Homicide detectives are investigating a suspicious death in downtown Edmonton Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a weapons complain at approximately 6:45 a.m. in the area of 110 Avenue and 84 Street after several residents reported hearing gunshots, police said.

 

Police found an injured male upon arrival. EMS treated and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

 

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.