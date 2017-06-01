Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating suspicious death in northeast Edmonton
Police investigate a suspicious death in the area of Hermitage Rd. and 40 St. on Thursday, June 1, 2017.
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 11:32AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 1, 2017 12:00PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s northeast overnight.
The incident happened at a strip mall off of Hermitage Road at 40 Street, officers were called to the strip mall at about 1 a.m. Thursday.
A male was found suffering from serious injuries, he was quickly rushed to hospital – but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police confirmed later Thursday morning they are investigating a suspicious death, and investigators are looking for suspects.
