Edmonton police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s northeast overnight.

The incident happened at a strip mall off of Hermitage Road at 40 Street, officers were called to the strip mall at about 1 a.m. Thursday.

A male was found suffering from serious injuries, he was quickly rushed to hospital – but he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police confirmed later Thursday morning they are investigating a suspicious death, and investigators are looking for suspects.