Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating suspicious death of man in north Edmonton
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 10:53AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 12:26PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in a north side apartment complex Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue, near Rundle Park, at around 7 a.m.
Homicide detectives, heavily armed officers at the scene of suspicious death near 116A Ave. & 29 Ave. #yeg #yegcrime pic.twitter.com/crEuc5f24P— Bill Fortier (@BillFortierCTV) June 23, 2017
A resident witnessed a loud altercation between two men at around 2:30 a.m.
More to come…
Photos
Edmonton police investigating a suspicious death in the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue Friday, June 23, 2017.
