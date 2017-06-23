Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police investigating suspicious death of man in northeast Edmonton
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 10:53AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 6:26PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in a north side apartment complex Friday morning.
Officers responded to the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue, near Rundle Park, at approximately 6:45 a.m.
A resident witnessed a loud altercation between two men at around 2:30 a.m.
Police said witnesses reported a disturbance after an altercation with weapons took place between several people.
“When I looked out my window, all I could see was a guy, two guys,” a woman told CTV News. “One of them had a long board in their hand. Almost like a board from the fence … Prior to me seeing that, I heard a big boom.”
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
There are no official reports of an arrest or suspects, but witnesses told CTV News a man was taken into custody.
This is Edmonton’s 25th homicide of 2017, police said.
With files from Bill Fortier
Photos
Edmonton police investigating a suspicious death in the area of 29 Street and 116A Avenue Friday, June 23, 2017.
