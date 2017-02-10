Police issued a warning over the release of a convicted sexual offender who is expected to live in Edmonton.

EPS said Bruce Windsor, 55, will be residing in the Edmonton-area.

Windsor has been convicted of sexual offences, and police said there are reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another offence against someone under 16-years-old.

Police are seeking a recognizance order on Windsor, and he is being monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

He has been placed under a number of court-ordered conditions, including: a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., daily, he’s banned from acquiring, possessing or accessing pornography or sexually explicit material in any form, or on any type of media, he can’t own, use or have a computer, or any device that would allow him to have access to the internet, plus, he must not be within 100 meters of locations where children under 16-years-old are likely to be, and he can’t be in the presence of any children under the age of 18, unless he has an approved adult with him, who is aware of his history.

Anyone with information on potential breaches is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.