Edmonton police issued a warning over the release of a convicted violent offender, in the interest of public safety.

Police said Edward Currie, 40, has been convicted of violent offences, including violence within intimate relationships, and police said there are grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence again.

EPS said officials were seeking a recognizance order on Currie, and he will be monitored by the EPS Behavioural Assessment Unit.

In addition, Currie is under a number of court ordered conditions such as: a curfew of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, must abstain from purchasing, possessing or consuming alcohol and drugs, including marijuana, he cannot be in any tavern, bar, lounge, nightclub, or any establishment were the focus is the consumption or sale of alcohol, he can’t leave the City of Edmonton without approval from his supervisor, and he cannot enter into an intimate relationship of any kind without disclosing it to his supervisor.

Currie is described as:

188 cm tall (6’2”)

86 kg (190 lbs)

Green eyes

Brown hair

Anyone with information on potential breaches of those conditions by Currie is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Police released the warning after careful deliberation of related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief it is in the public interest to inform those in the community. The warning has been released to allow citizens to take precautions, and is not meant to encourage vigilante action in any form.