A year after Amber Wilson was last seen by her father in downtown Edmonton; police are renewing a call for information in her disappearance.

On Sunday, May 15, 2016, Wilson was dropped off by her father in the area of 102 Street and 100 Avenue to meet friends at about 9:30 p.m.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Police said Wilson has Asperger’s syndrome, and other medical conditions that require medication – her family said she was friends with people who led a high-risk lifestyle.

“Amber’s disappearance is considered to be suspicious in nature,” Const. Shelley Pinch with the Missing Persons Unit said in a statement. “It’s unusual that in an urban area, there is simply no trace of her.”

EPS said the Homicide Section has been involved in the investigation from the start, and they continue to assist.

Wilson, 31, is described as: Caucasian, about 155 cm (5’1”) tall, weighing about 48 kg (105 lbs), with brown shoulder-length hair and green eyes. She wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a blue pullover sweater and grey pajama pants.

Her family hopes the renewed call for information, and flyers in the area where she was last seen will help lead to a break in the case.

“Someone out there knows what happened to her. I’m convinced someone has information and I’m pleading with them to come forward to police or Crime Stoppers,” Wilson’s mother Marty Juknevic said in a statement.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tip scan be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).