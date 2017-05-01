Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police on scene after shots heard in Montrose area
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 4:19PM MDT
Edmonton police said officers were on the scene of a weapons complaint in a northside neighbourhood Monday afternoon.
Police said officers with Northeast Division were called to the area of 118 Avenue and 68 Street at about 3 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses reported several shots were allegedly fired into the rear door of a nearby home, and a resident was in the home at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.
More to come…
