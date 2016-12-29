Edmonton police said Thursday that the autopsy in connection to the city’s most recent homicide had been completed.

The Edmonton Medical Examiner carried out the autopsy Thursday on Rachael Longridge, 21. It was determined Longridge died as a result of multiple sharp-forced injuries.

However, investigators said the specific weapon used in the homicide will not be released.

The investigation started when officers were called to a reported assault just after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the area of 122 Avenue and 132 Street on Friday, December 23.

Officers and paramedics arrived to find a woman suffering from serious injuries. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene a short time later.

Police later identified the deceased as Longridge. Her mother Christine Longridge, 50, has been charged with second degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon in the homicide.

Edmonton police are still investigating.