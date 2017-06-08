Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police searching for male suspect after shots fired
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 2:00PM MDT
Edmonton police said officers, along with Air 1 and the Canine Unit, were searching for a suspect after shots were fired in the area of 118 Avenue and 127 Street Thursday.
Police said shots were reportedly fired in the area at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday, EPS said schools in the area were put on lockdown as a precaution.
Officers at the scene found a gun in the area, it’s believed it was discareded by the suspect.
The male suspect has been described as:
- Indigenous
- About 177.5 cm (5’10”) tall
- Mid 20s
He was wearing jeans, and a dark shirt, and EPS said he could be injured as he was reportedly seen limping away from the scene.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
