Edmonton police is asking for public assistance to find a woman last seen in northeast Edmonton Friday.

Nadia Atwi, 32, was last seen in the area of 48 Street and 146 Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. Police said she may be in or near Rundle Park.

Police describe the woman as Lebanese, 170-180 pounds and 5-foot-8 with dark brown hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing dark clothing. She may also be wearing a hijab and one or no shoes, EPS said.

Atwi requires medical attention and may get confused when approached, police said. Her disappearance is considered out of character.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.