Police seize illegal tobacco, drugs after searching business, one charged
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 3:48PM MDT
Edmonton police said that a man in his 30s had been arrested and charged, after officers seized a large amount of illegal tobacco and drugs.
Police said on Tuesday, May 9, at about 4 p.m., officers with the EPS Hospitality Policing Unit and West Division searched a business in the area of 117 Avenue and 124 Street.
Inside, officers found and seized 100 kg of illegal tobacco, and 20 kg of khat, with an estimated total street value of $36,000, police said the tobacco seized added up to about $51,000 in uncollected provincial and federal taxes.
EPS said Yosef Tesfay Dema, 33, has been charged with three counts of selling untaxed tobacco, and a charge each of possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime and fraud over $5,000.
